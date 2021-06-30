MassDEP Issues Penalties at Former Wonderland Racetrack in Revere

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced it has finalized penalties for three separate companies after numerous asbestos violations were found during inspections at the former Wonderland Racetrack at 190 VFW Parkway in Revere. MassDEP discovered the asbestos removal violations during inspections on October 10, 13 and 17, 2017. The property owner, CBW Lending, LLC, was penalized $121,925; the asbestos-abatement contractor, Banner Environmental Service of Franklin, was penalized $88,300; and the demolition contractor, Plumb House, Inc. of Milford, was penalized $121,925.

“Violations involving the removal and storage of asbestos and asbestos-containing materials can pose a serious health risk to workers and those nearby due to the potential for asbestos fibers to become airborne,” said Eric Worrall, Director of MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilmington. “The prevalence of asbestos-containing materials in structures being demolished requires vigilance on the part of contractors to protect the public and the environment, and MassDEP will work to ensure compliance with state laws and regulations pertaining to that work.”

During its inspections, MassDEP found that the asbestos-removal work was being done on the exterior canopy of the track. The violations consisted of single-layered poly bags containing dry asbestos materials that were un-labeled, visible air emissions, inadequate containment around removal areas, lack of signage around storage areas, and dirty air filters with no alarms and, in one location, improperly vented into the main building area.

MassDEP issued an immediate cease-work order following with initial inspection, with a requirement that a non-traditional work plan be submitted for approval before the work could continue. That plan was approved by MassDEP on April 20, 2018 and the work was carried out in compliance with all regulations from May 5, 2018 until completion on November 20, 2018.

CBW Lending is required to pay $60,900 of the penalty, with $61,025 suspended provided no further violations are determined over the next year. Banner Environmental Services will pay $43,500 of its penalty, with $44,800 suspended provided there are no further violations. Plumb House, Inc. is required to pay $50,000 of its penalty, with $71,925 suspended provided there are no further violations.

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials; notification requirements; proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures; or the Asbestos Regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.