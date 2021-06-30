EBSB Charitable Foundation Donates to Garfield School

At a Revere Public School Committee meeting earlier this month, Garfield Elementary School Council member Priscilla Nickerson announced the school had received a donation from the East Boston Savings Bank (EBSB) Charitable Foundation.

Nickerson said after a tough year, the check for $2,500 will be used for educational field trips and other fun days during the 2021/2022 school year.

With students having spent half of the 2019/2020 school year and more than half of the 2020/2021 school year in isolation and learning remotely–the funds from EBSB will help bring back a little normalcy to the school year next fall.

“I want to thank EBSB President Richard Gaveganao for this very generous donation,” said Nickerson. “I have been on the Garfield Elementary School Council for the past several years and I’ve seen the amazing work that has been done by the Principal and Vice Principal as well as the teachers and parents that make up this council. They are all doing great things for the students of this school. This generous donation will be used for educational field trips.”

The EBSB Charitable Foundation was established in 1998 to provide funding to support charitable causes and community development activities within the communities the bank serves.

Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed over $7 million in funding to support many deserving charitable causes and community development and educational activities.

“East Boston Savings Bank believes strongly in giving back to our communities in the greater Boston area,” said Gavegnano in a statement. “Throughout the year EBSB provides charitable grants to non-profit organizations in the communities that are served by the bank. Through the Foundation, the Bank provides organizations the opportunity to secure funding for much needed programs.”