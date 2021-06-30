Officials Launch the Shot at a Healthy Future Lottery Vaccine Incentive Scholarship Program

The City of Revere announced the Shot at a Healthy Future Scholarship, a city-wide lottery for those who have been vaccinated. Every fully vaccinated resident is eligible to enter to win one of five $10,000 scholarships. The scholarships will be chosen in two categories, youth and adult. Three of the five scholarships will go directly to youth winners aged 12-20 and 2 scholarships will be presented to adult winners who will award the prize to a Revere youth of their choice. The deadline for submissions will be July 30th and the lottery will be held on August 30th. In order to qualify for this lottery, you must be a fully vaccinated person and reside in Revere. The City of Revere will verify all submissions and vaccination status. Funds for the winners are held in a savings account at Metro Credit Union and are intended to be paid to an accredited university, college, community college, or trade school. All decisions of the City for lottery winners and eligibility are final.

“As more residents get vaccinated, our rates of Covid infections decreases – making our entire city a healthier environment for all. Our Shot at a Healthy Future Scholarship will hopefully incentivize more to get vaccinated and provide a small reward to those who already did,” Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo said. “We are looking forward to giving our youth and the next generation of leaders the opportunity to further their education while they are leading the way to further the health and wellbeing of our community.”

The Shot at a Healthy Future Scholarship is funded by the Raise Up Revere Fund – established by Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo in April of 2020. The fund’s mission is focused on meeting the immediate and long-term needs of Revere families and small businesses by funding non-profits focused on COVID relief. In partnership with United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, the Fund mobilizes resources to assist businesses and households most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the beginning, our partnership with Raise Up Revere has been focused on responding to Covid-19 relief efforts,” said Bob Giannino, President and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “This simultaneous investment in improving public health and advancing economic opportunity raises up the importance of ensuring an equitable recovery for individuals and communities impacted by the crisis. We applaud Mayor Arrigo for his creativity and recognition of the strong links between education, health and financial wellbeing.”

As of June 17, 56% of Revere residents are fully vaccinated (33,918) and 65% of Revere residents (39,738) have at least one dose. The positivity rate has fallen below 1% at 0.7%. Data has shown that when vaccination percentages increase, the weekly case numbers substantially decrease.

“Metro is committed to providing opportunities to further education for students in our communities,” said Robert Cashman, CEO and President of Metro Credit Union. “We are excited to be part of this program.”

“This is such an exciting and forward-thinking opportunity for the youth of Revere. While the vaccine offers physical health, the scholarship offers the financial health that makes college more accessible for families,” said Dr. Dianne Kelly, Superintendent of Revere Public Schools. “It is a win-win for our students and we are very thankful to Mayor Arrigo, Raise up Revere, and all who have made this opportunity available.”

For more information about “A Shot at a Healthy Future” Vaccine Scholarship Program please visit www.revere.org/scholarship.