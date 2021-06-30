Annual Moroccan Festival Set for Aug. 14

The Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR) is hosting its fifth annual Moroccan Festival on Saturday, August 14th (rain date August 21st), from 1pm to 7pm at the Whelan School Park located at 107 Newhall St, Revere, MA. The event will highlight the culture of the growing Moroccan diaspora in the city of Revere estimated to be at least 10% of the Revere’s population. The event is free and open to the public.

“The success of last year’s event will allow us to attract bigger sponsors to make this year’s event surpass the ones before. As a matter of fact, we will be raffling a free round trip ticket to Morocco and other surprises will be announced soon” Rachid Moukhabir, MACIR President, said.

This celebration of Moroccan culture will feature Moroccan food, live music, henna tattoo art, and local Moroccan vendors. Special guests include Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, city officials and some Moroccan celebrities. Yet, the best exhibitor will be nominated the 2021 Honorary Ambassador of Morocco to the City of Revere.

“In previous events, we promoted countries from North Africa and South America. This year, we will honor multiple countries from the Middle East to maintain our festival as a platform for inclusion, diversity, and acceptance” Mrs. Salwa Gardaf, Festival Director, said.

Special thanks to the festival sponsors: Revere Mass Cultural Council, Royal Air Maroc, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, MoneyGram and East Boston Saving Bank.

MACIR is a non-profit organization that was established in 2016 to inspire and empower low and moderate income individuals and families through education, cultural events, leadership and civic engagement initiatives. You can find more info about the organization at www.macir.org.