Revere High School FEM Club Receives Certificate of Appreciation

The Revere High School Feminist Empowerment Movement [FEM] Club received a City Council Certificate of Appreciation for assisting residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can all agree that giving students a voice is very important,” said Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito. “And having a group like FEM empowers them even more.”

Emma Higgins, founder and one of the leaders of Revere High FEM, said the club is a student-run organization which focuses on gender equality in the community.

“I can speak for all of us when I say, ‘thank you so much for the recognition,’’’ said Higgins, noting that Revere High FEM helped provide health products to female residents during the pandemic.

Higgins thanked Dimple Rana, Ralph DeCicco, Britney Sao, and Danielle Osterman for their assistance in coordinating the distribution drive for the health products.

“We couldn’t have worked as efficiently as we did without their support,” said Higgins. “We plan to continue supporting the community in any way we can through this Club and we hope to work with the City Council again. Thank you so much, everyone – this award means a lot,” concluded Higgins.

The members and advisors include:

Madison Lucchesi

Christy Ly

Roumaisaa Farkhani

Emma Higgins

Fiona Musaraj

Hana Aklog

Francesca Forcellati

Dianne Mancio

Katherine Medina

Chris Fortin

Advisors:

Eric Carlson

Elizabeth DiNolo