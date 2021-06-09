Council Presents Certificate of Appreciation to COVID-19 Community Response Network

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito led the Certificate of Appreciation presentation ceremony that honored the Revere COVID-19 Community Response Network during Monday’s City Council meeting.
“I just want to thank all the members of the Revere COVID-19 Response Network who were involved and networked to help the community,” said Morabito.
Dimple Rana, director of Community Engagement and Healthy Community Initiatives and Revere on the Move and one of the founders of the group with Charlie Guiffrida, accepted the award on behalf of the COVID-19 Response Network.
“We appreciate the recognition, said Rana, speaking on behalf of the Network. “Thank you for this honor.”
In March of 2020, Rana and Giuffrida launched and facilitated the Revere Covid-19 Community Response Network as part of the city’s emergency response efforts. They brought together a community-led response to the pandemic which continues to meet today. The network consists of city of Revere staff, Revere Public School staff, community organizations, faith leaders, business owners, childcare providers, and residents who are organizing COVID-19 outreach and wellness efforts for our city’s vulnerable populations, businesses, and all impacted by the Covid-19 emergency. The network is divided into several subgroups which include: Wellness and Neighbor Checks (6,000 phone calls were made to seniors and other vulnerable residents), Food and Supply (more than 130,000 meals were served to residents) , Financial Assistance and Housing, Mental Health and Trauma, Youth Engagement, Communications, the Español Network, the Brasilian Network, and the Business Network.
“Thank you to the over 200 people who have participated in the network over the past year,” said Rana, while noting the following individuals who have continued to meet and participate in the Network’s efforts:
