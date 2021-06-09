Council Honors Women Encouraging Empowerment

Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE) was honored with a Revere City Certificate of Appreciation for its efforts in helping residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In announcing the award, Councillor-at- Large Steven Morabito said, “Women Encouraging Empowerment has been supportive of vulnerable families from the start. During the pandemic, they have supported families with diapers, food, rent, and even cash assistance. I would like to commend all the members of Women Encouraging Empowerment.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky offered his congratulations to Fattou Drammeh and Olga Tacure of WEE. “I’ve been down there [at the Hyman Towers in the Shirley Avenue area] when they’ve been distributing all their materials and helped them store all their stuff and they did a great job,” said Novoselsky. “I know they will keep up the great work.” Tacure, executive director of WEE, thanked the Council for the recognition. “I really appreciate it,” said Tacure, adding that her organization looks forward to continuing to serve the residents of Revere and providing other services such as English classes, computer training, and job training while focusing on the city’s immigrant population