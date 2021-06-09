COVID-19 Emergency Response Team Honored

Lauren Buck, director of the Revere Department of Public Health, appeared at the Revere City Council meeting Monday to accept a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of Revere’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team.

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito praised the Response Team for its outstanding efforts during the pandemic.

“I would like to thank Mayor Arrigo and his team,” said Morabito. “Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, they have been very instrumental in making sure senior citizens, veterans – the entire Response Team just really gave it their all and stepped it up and did what they had to do to make sure that those who were vulnerable got the necessities they needed.”

Buck said she became a member of the COVID-19. Response Team in late October “and they had already been working hard since March of 2020 implementing all the things to get done here in the city, so really I’m just one tiny part of the Emergency Response Team.”

Buck credited all the local agencies and groups who collaborated on the daily effort to assist residents during the pandemic.

“It was an effort between the Police and Fire, [Mayor’s Chief of Staff] Kim Hanton, the Health Department Team, Dimple Rana’s team, the DPW, and other people from the City,” said Buck. “I think everyone just worked together to get things done in the right way. It’s been a real honor to work with everyone on the Emergency Response Team.” Buck added that there “a lot fewer COVID-19 cases and a lot more vaccinations in arms and that’s to help us get back to normal. Thank you so much for the recognition