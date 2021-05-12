RHS Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer Team Wins Opener in the GBL Tourney

The Revere High boys soccer team, the regular season champion of the Greater Boston League, opened play in the post-season playoffs with a 3-0 victory over the Lynn Classical Rams, the eighth-seeded team, this past Friday.

Senior captain Diego Salcedo scored two goals for Revere. Teammate and fellow senior Estiven Vasco also reached the back of the Ram net. Senior midfielder Octavio Buenrostro assisted on all three of the Patriot goals.

The victory advanced coach Manny Lopes’s crew to the semifinal round with seventh-seeded Chelsea, which edged the number two seed, Malden, 1-0. The contest with the Red Devils was scheduled for yesterday (Tuesday).

If the Pats are successful, they will meet the winner of the other semifinal battle between Lynn English and Medford. The Pats will be playing against Lynn Classical tomorrow at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

RHS Girls Soccer Advances to GBL Playoff Championship

The Revere High girls soccer team, which achieved an undefeated (5-0-2) regular season to claim first place in the Greater Boston League, will host the Lynn Classical Rams today (Wednesday) at 3:30 p.m. in the championship game of the GBL playoffs.

The contest promises to be a fierce encounter. The teams met earlier in the season and battled to a 2-2 draw. Nahomy Galvez scored both of the Revere goals in the first half.

“Our defense, along with goalie Camila Perez, stepped up hugely for us in the second half, holding Classical to zero goals,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell.

Among the highlights of Revere’s march to the top of the GBL in the regular season were a 2-0 victory over Medford in which Galvez and Carolina Bettero reached the back of the Medford net. Jackie Zapata and Madeline Yanes earned assists.

“We had solid goaltending from Camila Perez and amazing defense from Samarah Paiva, Ari Pina, Giselle Salvador, and Gisselle Sepulveda,” said O’Donnell of the win. “We also had great midfield play from Jackie Zapata and Sofia Choqri.”

The Lady Patriots celebrated their Senior Day in appropriate fashion, cruising to a 7-0 win over Chelsea. Seniors Imane Douane, Dayanara Cano, Yaritza Ganoza, Minnah Sheik, Camila Perez, and Jackie Zapata were honored for their contributions to the RHS girls soccer program.

“These six seniors have been the true definition of hard work and dedication in the classroom and on the field,” noted O’Donnell.

The victory was highlighted by the first varsity goals by Dayanara Cano and freshman Ari Pina.

In a 4-1 victory over Malden last Tuesday, Bettero reached the back of the Malden net three times for the hat trick. Sofia Chorqi also added a goal.

“We had solid play from the bench players Minniah Sheik, Emily Gomez, Kyra Delaney, Kyara Rodriguez, Angela Huynh, Dayanara Cano, and Yasmin Riazi,” noted O’Donnell.

Two days later on Thursday, Revere opened the GBL playoffs as the top seed with an 8-0 win over Chelsea in the first round.

Bettero, who is only a junior, netted five goals to reach the milestone of 100 career points.

“We had awesome second half play from Kim Doblado, Emily Gomez, Dayanara Cano, Kyra Delaney, Yaritza Ganoza, Kyara Rodriguez, Imane Douane, Yasmin Riazi, Angela Huynh, and Minnah Shiek, as well as fine goaltending from Malak Chahlaouy,” said O’Donnell.

The victory over Chelsea advanced O’Donnell and her crew to the semifinal round against Malden this past Monday in which the Lady Patriots triumphed to reach today’s championship match.

RHS Golfers Set to Meet GBL Foes

The Revere High golf team will continue its abbreviated spring season with a tri-match today (Wednesday) with Greater Boston League rivals Medford and Malden at the Stoneham Oaks course.

Although coach Brandon Pezzuto’s squad came up on the short end of a 53-19 decision to non-league rival Winthrop last week, there were some notable performances by a number of the Patriot linksmen.

Freshman Cam Correia, playing at No. 5, defeated his Winthrop counterpart, 5-4. Freshman Ollie Svendsen, playing in the No. 4 slot, halved his match with his Viking rival, 4.5-4.5.

Senior Joe Polidoro earned 3.5 points for Revere at No. 2 and senior Steven Leone contributed three points to the Patriot scoresheet at No. 3.

Revere presently stands at 3-2 on the season.

Pelatere Remains Undefeated for RHS boys

Junior captain Victor Pelatere remained undefeated for the Revere High boys cross country team, finishing ahead of the pack in last Thursday’s meet with Chelsea in a time of 17:23. Teammate Vincent Nichols came across the line in second place in 20:14 and Patriot Brayden Shanley was close behind in third place with a time of 20:24.

Coach Mike Flynn and his crew were set to take on Somerville this past Monday and then will compete in the GBL League Meet tomorrow (Thursday).

On the girls’ side, freshman Rocio Gonzalez Castillo continued to turn in impressive performances in her initial varsity season.

Rocio was the first female finisher in both of the team’s meets last week with Malden in a time of 23:36 and with Chelsea in a clocking of 23:41.

“As a freshman, Rocio is racing well, albeit during a very different season from most,” said long-time RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “She is showing improvement and a lot of potential.” The last dual meet of the season was set for this past Monday with Somerville and the GBL Open is set for tomorrow (Thursday).