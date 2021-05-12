Everett Rolls Past Revere in GBL Showdown Match

Revere hadn’t lost a regular season game since the 2018 season. And with two impressive wins over the Lynn schools, a 28 points-per-game average, and the starry emergence of senior quarterback Calvin Boudreau, Coach Lou Cicatelli’s team understandably had high hopes against Everett, the defending GBL champion and perennial Division 1 powerhouse.

But the Everett Crimson Tide excelled in all phases of the game and turned aside the Revere Patriots, 43-6, Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Tide have Division 1 college players throughout their roster and it was clear from the outset that new coach Rob DiLoreto had his team fired up for a well-coached and unbeaten Revere team in his team’s biggest test of the season.

After the game, Cicatelli tipped his cap to Everett’s overall firepower while also singling out Boston College-bound junior wide receiver Ismael Zamor, who may be the best football player in Massachusetts.

“We ran into a buzzsaw, a very, very good football team,” said Cicatelli. “I thought we could hang in there with Everett. I thought the first 5-6 minutes of the game we did a good job stopping the run or at least slowing it down, but after that we just had no answer for the pass. We couldn’t contain [Zamor]. He’s a great player.”

Adetayo Atitebi scored Revere’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run in the final minute of the game. It was Atitebi’s third touchdown of the season. Boudreau set up the TD with a scramble for a first down on a fourth-down-and-8 play.

Cicatelli said he told his team, “It happens, you have to hold your head up high and move on to the next game. We have Medford Friday night at home and it will be a good spot to bounce back hopefully.”