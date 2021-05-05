News Briefs

MassDOT Exit Renumbering Work Taking Place on I-93 in Boston

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) are announcing that it will begin installing new milepost-based signs at various times and locations on Interstate 93 northbound and southbound between Boston and Methuen. The sign installation operations will take place nightly during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The work is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks.

The work on Interstate 93, between Boston and Methuen, is expected to follow the schedule below:

•Work between old exit 13 to exit 27 (Southeast Expressway between Dorchester and the Tip O’Neill Tunnel) will begin on Sunday, May 2.

•Work between old exit 28 to exit 48 (between Boston/Somerville and Methuen) will begin on Sunday, May 9.

Exit numbers 1 through 12 will remain the same exit numbers as they are already consistent with the existing mile markers.

Sign installation operations on Interstate 95 were completed on Thursday, April 22. The work along this corridor was broken up into four construction segments that took approximately eight weeks to complete.

All work is weather dependent and construction dates may be adjusted as conditions warrant.

MassDOT’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project is converting all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements. Interstates and major roadways in Massachusetts previously utilized a sequential exit numbering method.

For information on the scheduled installations, visit: https://newmassexits.com/#it-schedule. If needed, a GIS shapefile with the specific numbering information is available on Massachusetts’ GeoDOT site.

Keefe Will be Rooting for Revere

Make no mistake about it. Ward 4 City Councillor Patrick Keefe will be rooting for the Revere High football Patriots in their big game against Everett High Friday at 6 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The two teams are undefeated and the winner will clinch at least a share of the Greater Boston League championship.

Keefe grew up in Everett and played football at Everett High under legendary Everett coach John DiBiaso. Keefe began his football career in the Everett Huskies Pop Warner organization as did Donald Boudreau, father of Revere’s star quarterback Calvin Boudreau.

Keefe’s also played Everett High baseball and he remembers his Crimson Tide teams competing against Revere High teams coached by Al Blasi.

Keefe has served as the president of the Revere Pop Warner Junior Patriots organization while his son, Patrick III, is a member of the RHS football team.

“Of course I’m rooting for Revere,” said Keefe, who will be in the Revere TV broadcast booth with Donald Boudreau for the game. “This is David versus Goliath.”

Addonizio Retires After More Than Four Decades With the Revere Public Library

After 45 years of service, Revere Public Library employee, Janet Addonizio is retiring.

For more than four decades Addonizio has been many things to the library. Her title was Inter Library Loans, but served as more than that. She was always someone you could count on to be there to listen and help. She built up countless relationships with the patrons that will miss her very much. She acted as a mother to all of her co-workers whenever you needed advice or a laugh she would always tease and say, “I’ll be under the stairs if you need me.” She indeed was there at her desk under the stairway whenever anyone needed her.

Addonizio is a mother to her two daughters, Felicia and Stephanie and devoted grandmother to her grandson, Lorenzo. Retirement doesn’t mean slowing down for Janet. She plans on traveling more and spending more time with her grandson who will keep her young for years to come.