Candidates Take Out Nomination Papers for City Election

Monday was an exciting day at Revere City Hall and the Revere Election Department as candidates in this year’s city election began pulling their nomination papers.

Three incumbent councillors-at-large, Steve Morabito, Gerry Visconti and Anthony Zambuto, pulled their papers, an indicator that they have begun their campaigns for re-election.

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino, who has been a prolific vote-getter in past councillor-at-large elections, issued a statement Monday that she will not be a candidate for re-election to the Council. Giannino was elected state representative in November, succeeding RoseLee Vincent in the 16th Suffolk District seat. She represents parts of Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus on Beacon Hill. State Rep. Jeffrey Turco represents part of Revere and all of Winthrop in the 19th Suffolk District.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, and Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino have also pulled papers.

Interestingly, two candidates, Anthony Cogliandro and Michael Roncevich, have pulled nomination papers in the Ward 3 contest. Long-time Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso currently holds the seat and is expected to run for re-election.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers has indicated that he intends to seek re-election.

Two candidates for School Committee, Vanessa Biasella and Jacqueline Chavez, have pulled papers for one of the six seats on the School Committee. Mayor Brian Arrigo serves as chair of the seven-member School Committee.