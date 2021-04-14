Obituaries 04-14-2021

James Ackerman

He Will Be Remembered for His Kindness, Humor and Intelligence

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on April 12 in the Immaculate Conception Church for James A. “Jimmy” Ackerman, 68, who died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 7 at his Revere residence.

Jimmy was born in Chelsea and raised and educated in Revere. He was a proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1971. He furthered his education at North Shore Community College, where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts.

Jimmy will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and intelligence. He was a self-taught linguist who spoke several languages fluently, among them: Greek, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and French.

He had a natural ear for languages and was able to learn simply by listening and speaking with native speakers. Most recently he had been learning Arabic. He had a vast knowledge of cultures and history and an insatiable curiosity that endeared him to many non-English speakers, as he took the time to learn how to communicate with them.

He was able to use his linguistic abilities when he worked as a concierge at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, greeting and assisting people visiting the hospital in their own language.

Jimmy was an avid gardener and landscaper and for many years, along with his mother, he grew a sumptuous vegetable garden. His love of culture and organic farming spread to his cooking where he prepared wonderful meals and freshly baked cookies for his family and he was the keeper of his mother’s many Greek recipes.

Jimmy loved being outdoors and could be frequently seen along Revere Beach, either running or walking, from Elliot Circle to the Point of Pines.

Although he had many personal struggles, Jimmy was always quick to help others displaying deep compassion and empathy. Jimmy found solace in his strong faith and his friendship with Bill W.

The devoted son of the late Thomas E. Ackerman and Mary P. (Theophiles) Ackerman, he was the cherished brother of Mary Lauriat and her husband, Philip of Wakefield, Patricia “Patti” Ackerman-Felt of Saugus, Janis DelGaizo and her husband, John of Lynnfield, Thomas F. Ackerman and his wife, Cindy of Lynnfield, Margaret “Peggy” Ackerman of Nahant, Michael Ackerman and his wife, Judy of Melrose, the late Stephen M. Ackerman and Jimmy’s partner of 30 years, Ricky Adams. He is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and his dear friend, John Catino.

Remembrances may be made to Fenway Health 118 Pembroke St., Boston, MA 02118. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Rosemarie Drinan

Stop & Shop Retiree

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Rosemarie (Mastascusa) Drinan, 73, who passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on April 10 following a battle of overwhelming illness.

A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 5:15 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Interment will be held privately.

Face masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained in the funeral home. All attendees are required to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing and temperatures will be checked prior to entering the funeral home. Only 25 people are allowed in the Funeral Home at one time.

Guests are asked to visit briefly and to exit the funeral home to allow others to enter.

Rosemarie was born and raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. She soon married David J. Drinan and the couple resided in Everett where they began their family.

They later settled in Chelsea, where they remained for many years until taking residence inSaugus where they made their home for over 30 years. They shared nearly 54 years of marriage together.

Rosemarie was a devoted wife and mother and she also worked outside of the home to help support her family. She worked for several years in Boston’s Logan Airport at the duty-free shop and then began working for Stop & Shop Supermarket. Her career there as a clerk spanned 25 years until her retirement.

Rosemarie enjoyed spending time with her family and always held St. Anthony of Padua Church very dear to her heart.

The beloved wife of 54 years to David J. Drinan, Sr. of Saugus, she was the devoted mother of David J. Drinan, Jr. and his wife, Joyce of Revere, Denise M. Grassa and her husband, Nicholas and Diana M. LaVertue and her husband, George, all of Saugus; cherished grandmother of Sabrina, Justin, Katie and Isabella; dear sister of Joyce D. DiNuccio and her husband. Thomas L., Sr. of Revere and cherished aunt of Thomas L. DiNuccio, Jr. and his wife, Stacey of Winthrop. She was the daughter of the late John A. and Jennie G. (Caggiano) Mastascusa.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere.

Norma Davis

She Had an Unbreakable Faith and Devotion to God and Her Life Purpose Was Giving Back to Those in Need

Norma (Sasso) Davis, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 10 at the age of 89.

Born in Revere on November 8, 1931 to the late Peter and Sophie (DeMatteis), she was the beloved wife of the late Richard Davis, devoted mother of Elaine Moschella of Revere, Stephen Davis and his wife, Denise of Ohio and Nancy Maniscalco and her husband, John of Revere. She was the cherished grandmother of nine, adored great grandmother of four, dear sister of Robert Sasso, Edward Sasso and Elaine Marino, all of Revere, and was preceded in death by Lucy Savastano, Thelma Manz and Jean Sasso. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Norma had a passion for cooking since a very young age and was her happiest when serving her famous recipes to family and friends. In addition to cooking, some of Norma’s pleasures included traveling, playing scrabble and cards with friends, watching Jeopardy, volunteering at the historical society, and playing in a bocce league. Norma took pride in making everyone feel welcome in her home. She adored caring for not only her own grandchildren, but many of their friends who adopted her as their grandmother as well. Norma had an unbreakable faith and devotion to God. Giving back to those in need was Norma’s life purpose. Her generosity is well known by anyone who has met her and she held a special place in her heart for the many foundations she contributed to.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, April 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. We ask that you make your visit brief to allow others to pay their respects. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere on Thursday at 10 a.m. (Everyone meet directly at church). Masks and social distancing are required at church and the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norma’s name to the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation, RLG Foundation in care of Paula Garrant, 20 Berry St, Unit 2110, North Andover, MA 01845 or at reidsrebels.com. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

John Franovich

Raytheon Retiree

John J. Franovich of Revere, loving father, grandfather, and devoted husband of 57 years of Regina (Roach) passed away on Saturday, April 10.

Born in Cambridge, the son of the late Leo and Rose Franovich and brother of Elizabeth (Betty) Caruso of Peabody and Leo Jr. of Somerville, John was a graduate of Somerville High School where he played football and basketball before serving his country in the Air Force during the Berlin crisis. He worked as a buyer for Raytheon for over 25 years.

He is also survived by his daughter, Robin M. Hartnett and her husband, Mark S. Hartnett of Revere, his son John A Franovich and his wife, Lisa (Chase) of Rockland, formerly of Revere, David D. Franovich and his wife, Bridget of Maryland, formerly of Revere and 11 grandchildren.

He loved basketball, the Red Sox and taking pictures, but his true love was his family.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Thursday, April 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. Due to current capacity limits, we ask that you keep your visit brief to allow others to enter. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach Street, Revere at 10 a.m. (Everyone to meet directly at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Masks and social distancing are required at the church and funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Project Bread 145, Border Street, Boston, MA 02128 or at projectbread.org. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Alice DeMattia

Former Manager for Chelsea Savings Bank and the Epitome of a Lady of Grace

Alice was born and raised in Revere and was a proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1947. As a young girl, Alice’s first and greatest love was Revere Beach. Alice loved being at the beach throughout the summers or simply walking along the beach taking in the ocean air and the beautiful serenity it bestowed. Many of Alice’s fondest and dearest memories were there. Alice and her family later moved to Lynn, where she remained most of her life, until moving to Melrose in the middle 1990’s.

Alice worked in banking for most of her working career and was a Bank

Manager at Chelsea Savings Bank. Alice had a great talent for playing the piano and would always entertain her family on holidays and events by playing. She was also an avid reader and loved to learn new things about people, history and places around the world. She was a devotee of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere and Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lynnfield and was also a member of Our Lady’s choir.

Alice had a great devotion and affection to her family and all her nieces and nephews. She was the epitome of a lady of grace, her elegant presence and warm friendly smile was always how she presented herself.

She was a former member of the Revere Women’s Club and a family club, “The Cousins Club.”

The beloved wife of the late Stanley J. DeMattia, she was the dear sister of the late Fedele C. Perotti and her late husband, Peter C. Perotti, Dr. Ralph Zolla, M.D. and his late wife, Ida, Dr. Vito Zolla, D.D.M. and his late wife, Helen, Dr. Henry “Hank” Zolla, D.D.M., Pilgrim Zolla and his late wife, Fran, Joseph Zolla and his late wife, Gina, Victor Zolla and Eleanor M. Nazzaro and her late husband, Frank A. Nazzaro. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jennie Zolla of Bedford; cherished aunt of Frank J. Nazzaro and his wife, Marianne of Danvers, Paul J. Nazzaro of Jupiter, FL, Paula M. Nazzaro of Plano, TX, Diane M. Zolla – Hager and her husband, Kevin of Bedford, Henry Zolla and his wife, Tina of Ossipee, N. H, Stephen J. Zolla and his wife, Kathy of Bedford, Dr. Laurence P. Perotti and his wife, Carolina of San Antonio, TX, Roberta A. Garrett of Katy, TX, Christine D. (Zolla) Ralton of Marshfield, Arlene A. Zolla of Walpole, J. David Zolla of Plainville, Anne C. (Zolla) Spitaleri of Winthrop and by many loving grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Alice M. (Zolla) DeMattia, 92, who died on Sunday, April 11 at the Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation Center in Saugus following a brief illness. A Funeral Service will follow the Visitation in the Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m. followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Face masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained in the funeral home. All attendees are required to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing and temperatures will be checked prior to entering the funeral home. Only 25 people are allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Guests are asked to visit briefly and to exit the funeral home to allow others to enter. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later time by Alice’s family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.