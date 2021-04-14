RH Sports Roundup

RHS Hockey Team Wraps Up Season

The Revere High hockey team wrapped-up its pandemic-shortened season this past week.

The so-called Winter II season already had been reduced to an eight-game schedule with playoffs, but a COVID-19 quarantine resulted in the Patriots playing only four regular-season contests and then one playoff game for the Greater Boston League Cup.

The Patriots’ final regular-season contest came on Senior Night two weeks ago with a 2-1 loss to Somerville. After falling behind 2-0 in the first half (the teams played two halves of 22:30 instead of the usual three periods of 15 minutes each), Patriot senior captain James Marini found the back of the Highlander net to make it a 2-1 affair.

However, Revere was unable to notch the equalizer before the final horn. Goalie Nick Fabrizio played well in net for the Pats.

The Patriots then were scheduled to play four more games over eight days against their GBL rivals, but a positive COVID-19 test among one of the team members necessitated a quarantine.

Revere was unable to play or practice for almost two weeks and did not return to action until a contest with first-place Medford in the semifinal round of the GBL Cup playoffs this past week.

The Patriots grabbed 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by sophomore Chris Cecca and maintained their advantage heading into the final 10 minutes behind some superb goaltending by Cam Wickens.

However, a penalty gave the Mustangs a power play and then matching-minors left the Patriots shorthanded on defense (both of the penalties were called on Revere’s starting defensemen).

Medford took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring two goals, and then adding a third for the 3-1 finale.

“It was unfortunate that we were forced to take a layoff, because we hadn’t skated for two weeks when we had to play Medford,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello.

Still, Ciccarello and his team were grateful for the opportunity to get on the ice at all during the pandemic.

“This was a great group of kids and a great group of seniors in particular,” said Ciccarello. “We faced a lot of adversity from the beginning, but the team met the challenges and made the most of the season.”