Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Named to The Dean’s List at MCPHS University

MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester:

* Bianca May is a native of Revere, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical and Health Studies. Bianca will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2024.

* Lexi Breault is a native of Revere, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene. Lexi will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2023.

* Keyri Chan-Ramirez is a native of Revere, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Keyri will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2021.

* Mearlyn Hernandez is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radiography. Mearlyn will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2021.

* Jessica Vo is a native of Revere, and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Jessica will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2025.

* Hanaa Dembri is a native of Revere, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Medical and Molecular Biology. Hanaa will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2021.

* Barbara Mirabello is a native of Revere, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Barbara will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2021.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

The Dean's List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

Residents Named to Dean’s List at Quinnipiac University

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University:

Cameron Barker

Rania Bensadok

To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.