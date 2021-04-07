Council Approves Construction of Chase Bank Building at Northgate

The City Council, acting on a favorable recommendation by its Zoning Sub-Committee, unanimously approved a non-residential structure – a Chase Bank building – to be constructed on a lot at Northgate Shopping Center, 339 Squire Road.

The Zoning Board of Appeals had granted its approval of the project at its March 25 meeting.

Attorney Emilio Favorito, representing the applicant who intends to build a Chase Bank near the McDonald’s Restaurant at Northgate, met with the Council Subcommittee Monday.

Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino, in whose ward the property exists, said he supported the project.

“I think it will be a welcomed addition in bringing more people to Northgate,” said Serino.

Ward 3 Arthur Guinasso said he also welcomed the new project but suggested that this project be the last one considered for the increasingly busy Northgate Shopping Center.

“I think once this piece of property is developed, and it’s not very large, but once this bank is put in place, I think enough of the space is being taken away for parking in that area,” said Guinasso. “This bank comes with a great reputation. Certainly we are looking forward to this kind of development in our city.”