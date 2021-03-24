Plumbers and Gasfitters Union Local 12 Endorses Jeffrey Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Thursday, Plumbers and Gasfitters Union Local 12 endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and following a Special Election victory, Turco is the Democratic Nominee for the March 30th General Election.

“On behalf of the officers and members of the United Association of Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 12 in Boston, we are pleased to endorse Jeffrey Turco for State Representative of the 19th Suffolk District,” said Timothy Fandel, Local 12 Business Manager. “Jeff’s long history of advocacy on behalf of hard-working men and women of the district speaks for itself. Our expectation is that Jeff will be a clear and consistent voice in supporting the use of Project Labor Agreements and will actively defend the collective bargaining process, affording workers additional safeguards. Jeff has stood shoulder to shoulder with us and has a track record of supporting legislation that directly benefits the hard-working men and women of organized labor in Massachusetts. For this we are grateful and very appreciative.”

Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 12 supplies highly skilled plumbers and apprentices to signatory contractors throughout Eastern Massachusetts. Local 12 has one of the most advanced training facilities for journeymen plumbers in the region. Members who are licensed have the benefit of acquiring advanced skills, such as medical gas training, and certifications in welding.

“I’m very appreciative to have the endorsement of Local 12 as I campaign for State Representative,” said Turco. “From day one on Beacon Hill, I will work to make our District a better place to live, work and raise a family.”