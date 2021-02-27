Revere School Committeewoman Gravellese Endorses Juan Jaramillo for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

Revere elected officials continue to rally behind Revere’s Juan Jaramillo for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District. Earlier today, Revere School Committeewoman Susan Gravellese announced her endorsement of Jaramillo for the March 2nd special election. .

“I have known Juan since he was a student at Revere High School,” Gravellese said of her endorsement, “He has always been hard-working, dedicated, and community-oriented. Juan has demonstrated his passion and commitment to the City of Revere through numerous volunteer and community service activities and has continued that commitment throughout his professional career. As a lifelong Revere resident, Juan truly understands the dynamics of our community, that is why I am proud to endorse Juan

Jaramillo for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District.”

“I am honored to have the support of School Committeewoman Gravellese,” said Jaramillo. “She has been a strong champion for our students, teachers, and parents, and I look forward to partnering with her to make sure that the Revere Public Schools receive the funding from the state that they need and deserve.”