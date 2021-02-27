Revere Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky Endorses Juan Jaramillo for State Rep

Special to the Journal

Revere elected officials continue to rally behind Revere’s Juan Jaramillo for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District. Earlier today, Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky announced his endorsement of Jaramillo Jaramillo for the March 2nd special election.

Novoselsky, a strong advocate for veteran programming on the Council, remarked, “Juan Jaramillo has been working for the residents of Revere and Winthrop his whole life in many aspects. As his Ward Councillor, I have worked with him as he has grown from a young outspoken person to an accomplished community leader that cares deeply for the people of this district. I am proud to stand by him as we look to send him to the State House as our next state representative for the 19th Suffolk District on March 2nd.”

“I am honored to have the support of my dear friend Councilor Novoselsky,” said Jaramillo. “I have had the honor to be his constituent and have first-hand experience with his commitment to the constituents he serves. Councilor Novoselsky works arduously for us in Revere and that’s the same spirit that I look forward to bringing to the State House.”