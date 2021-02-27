Several Public Safety Union’s Endorse Jeffrey Turco for State Rep., 19th Suffolk

Special to the Journal

Last week, Jeffrey Turco received the endorsements of the:

Revere Police Superior Officers Union

Revere Police Patrolman’s Union

Winthrop Police Patrolman’s Union

Massachusetts State Police Commissioned Officers Association (MSPCOA)

Massachusetts Coalition of Police (Mass C.O.P.)

New England Police Benevolent Association

Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU)

Turco is running for State Representative, 19th Suffolk which represents Winthrop and part of Revere. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and a Special Election Primary is being held on March 2nd.

“Given the situation with police reform I feel it would be to our benefit to have the next State Rep. on our side during this fight,” said Lt. Charles Callahan, Revere Police Superior Officers Union. “I feel that person is Jeff Turco, he is an attorney and is pro law enforcement. I have known him personally for over 20 years he is a family man and his values are in line with ours.”

The Revere Police Superior Officers Union represents high-ranking officers of the Revere Police Department.

Jeff Turco is a local, family man that has the knowledge and experience to make difficult decisions during these unprecedented times,” said Joe Duca, Revere Police Patrolman’s Union President. “The importance of protecting communities is evident with his support for public safety occupations.

“I am writing to announce that the Winthrop Police Union MACOP Local 421 AFL-CIO has voted favorably to endorse Jeff Turco as our candidate in the upcoming election for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District,” said Sgt. Arthur Hickey, Winthrop Police Union. “Jeff knows we are here to protect and serve the public but this can only be done if everyone has the same goal in mind. I know Jeff will be an advocate for police and correctional officers who maintain that Thin Blue Line that stops crime and chaos from occurring in people’s neighborhoods.”

“Jeff’s leadership, experience and understanding of Public Safety is unparalleled, and the MSPCOA is proud to endorse your candidacy for State Representative.,” said Bruce Hiorns, MSPCOA President.

The MSPCOA currently represents and acts as the exclusive bargaining agent for all Massachusetts State Police Commissioned Officers. Members include those that fall under the ranks of Colonel, Superintendent, Lieutenant Colonel, Deputy Superintendent, Lieutenant Colonel, Major, Detective Captain, Captain, Detective Lieutenant and Lieutenant.

“I am pleased to announce that the Executive Board of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police has voted to endorse Jeff Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District,” said John Nelson, Mass C.O.P. First Vice President. “It is important to have Jeff’s commitment to public safety for the citizens of the Commonwealth. We look forward to his continued support of the Massachusetts Men and Women in blue who serve across our state.”

Mass C.O.P. is the largest law enforcement union in the Commonwealth. For 40 years, they have focused on the welfare of Massachusetts police officers and 911 police dispatchers. They now represent over 4,000 members serving in more than 157 cities and towns in Massachusetts.

“Jeff Turco has the experience, the knowledge and the commonsense approach to properly represent those in his childhood home of Revere and his adopted hometown of Winthrop. Jeff Rosario Turco will bring the same vigor and commitment to Beacon Hill that he does as a former elected and appointed local official, as an attorney in the courtroom, and as a community activist and coach,” said Gerald Flynn, Jr., New England Police Benevolent Association Executive Director.

“In the opinion of our Executive Board, Jeff Turco will fight hard for public safety and to improve the quality of lives for the residents in the District,” said Kevin Flanagan, MCOFU Legislative Representative.

The MCOFU currently represents all employees in Bargaining Unit 4 of the DOC, Bristol County Jail and House of Correction CO’s, the Plymouth County BCI and Communication Officers and the Dukes County Correction Officers.

“To even be considered by these brave women and men in blue is an absolute honor,” said Jeff Turco. “A safe community is a healthy community. I truly understand the value of public safety and the issues that the members of all of these unions face. I look forward to working to mitigate the hazards of the job as well as the overall improvement of public service in the Commonwealth.”

In 2005, Turco was the Special Sheriff and Superintendent of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and starting in 2006 was appointed a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Agency. Since 2011, Turco has owned and operated the Law Office of Jeffrey Rosario Turco in Chelsea. Turco said, “I have the ideal blend of experience and professionalism, with the know-how to be a strong leader for his community in these most uncertain times.”

Turco added, “working for my community has always been in the forefront for me, serving for two years as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member.” Turco resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children.