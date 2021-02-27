Mass Teachers Association and Boston Teachers Union Endorse Juan Jaramillo for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

Juan Jaramillo’s bid to represent the 19th Suffolk District continues to pick up steam with the endorsements of the widely respected Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) and the Boston Teachers Union (BTU). This support from our educators boosts Jaramillo’s grassroots campaign 13 days from the Democratic Primary being held on March 2nd and sets him apart as the best candidate to champion Revere and Winthrop public schools, teachers, and students.

“I’m a proud product of the Revere Public Education system, and I know that investing in our public schools is critical to helping Revere and Winthrop students reach their fullest potential,” Jaramillo said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting learning and teaching, it’s essential that public education is fully funded, that reopening plans center the most vulnerable students, and that educators and staff are safe and supported. I’m honored by the trust that teachers in Revere, Winthrop and throughout the Commonwealth have placed in me and am ready to work with the MTA and BTU as my partners. We live in one of the richest states in the country, and our public schools will get the investments our students and teachers deserve if our state’s wealthiest residents, corporations, and suburbs pay their fair share in taxes.”

“The Massachusetts Teachers Association is proud to recommend Juan Jaramillo to represent the 19th Suffolk District,” said Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy . “Juan has a proven record of supporting and empowering working families in Revere and Winthrop. He understands from his personal experience in public education, and as a leader in the labor movement, that strengthening public schools and colleges and the rights of workers are central to advancing racial and economic justice in our communities. Now more than ever, we need champions like Juan at the State House. Educators know that we can always count on him to have our backs.”

Deb Cherry, a Revere High School Teacher and graduate said that “As a high school student, Juan demonstrated leadership skills, concern for others, and a curiosity to learn. He displayed leadership as class president, student representative to the Revere School Committee, as well as to the MA Department of Secondary and Elementary Education. His strong social conscience and desire to question the status quo make Juan who he is, a leader and change agent.”

Juan has been a tireless advocate for education justice and labor rights for many years, both in the State House and through his work at SEIU 32BJ. He speaks highly about the impact our public schools have had in his life, affirming the notion that when we invest in our students, we set them up for success. Juan is committed to fully funding our schools with a great sense of urgency because he knows the impact it will have on the most marginalized students and families if we don’t. We are excited to support him as he advocates not just for educators, students, and schools, but also for an equitable COVID recovery to rebuild an even stronger Massachusetts,” said Jessica Tang President of the BTU,

Jaramillo is building the strongest coalition of state and local support in the race to succeed Speaker DeLeo, having already secured local endorsements from Revere School Committee Member and former Superintendent Carol Tye, Revere City Councilor Patrick Keefe, Revere City Councilor Steven Morabito, Former Council President Catherine Belinfante-Penn and Revere School Committee Member Susan Gravellese.

Further, he is the only Revere candidate on the ballot for the Democratic Primary.

The Democratic party primary for the special election for the 19th Suffolk district is on March 2nd. Go to juanforrep.com/voting to find your local voting location. The district covers Winthrop and parts of Revere (Ward 1: Precincts 1, 2, Ward 2, Ward 3: Precincts 2, 3, Ward 5: Precinct 3).