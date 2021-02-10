News Brief

Arrigo to Deliver State of the City Address Thursday

Mayor Brian Arrigo will deliver the 2021 State of the City Address Thursday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, Youtube, and Revere TV.

Among the topics expected to be covered in the annual address are the city’s continuing, multi-facted response to the coronavirus pandemic, city projects such as the Suffolk Downs redevelopment effort, and the outlook for businesses in the city in the months ahead.

The Mayor will reflect on the incredible work done by so many to help the city rise up and overcome the unprecedented adversity of 2020, contributing to an even stronger foundation for the City’s future.

Winthrop Chamber/WCAT To Hold State Rep Democratic Debate

The Winthrop Chamber of Commerce and Winthrop Community Access Television will hold a Democratic Candidates Debate live via Zoom, on Wednesday, February 17 beginning at 6 p.m. All Democratic Candidates running for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District have been invited to participate. The Debate will be broadcast live on WCAT channel 22, as well as livestreamed on WCAT’s website at

www.wcat-tv.org and on WCAT’s YouTube channel @WCAT Winthrop.

The Chamber is accepting questions from the public via email until 4 p.m. Monday, February 15. If you would like to submit a question for the candidates please send it to [email protected]

Please include the community of which you are a resident.

Please note that due to time constraints not all questions may be asked.

Revere PD Investigating Shooting in the City

The Revere Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at Pomona and Folsom streets last Saturday afternoon.

A man was wounded in the shooting and transported by a friend to a medical facility in Chelsea. The man’s injuries were not life threatening.

Normal Postal Delivery Schedule to Resume on Tuesday

Postal employees across the commonwealth will pause on Monday, February 15, to celebrate President’s Day. Retail offices will be closed and there will be no collection or street delivery of mail except for guaranteed overnight parcels.

Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, February 16.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

MCU to Merge with Gloucester Municipal Credit Union

Metro Credit Union (MCU), Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, today announced that it will merge with Gloucester Municipal Credit Union, founded in Gloucester, Mass in 1941, on February 26. Metro, which recently surpassed $2.3 billion in assets, will absorb GMCU’s nearly 500 members and $2.3 million in assets. Metro’s newest members will have access to an expanded line of products and services as well as its 14 branch locations.

“I’m thrilled to welcome members of the Gloucester community to the Metro family,” said Robert Cashman, CEO and president. “I encourage both existing members of GMCU and others who are or were previously employed by the city of Gloucester to take advantage of the many opportunities Metro has to offer our members.”

When considering a merger, GMCU turned to Metro due to its strong reputation, digital and technological advancement, and obvious commitment to its more than 220,000 members.

“Metro will offer our members additional benefits and opportunities that we have not been able to provide, including digital access, mortgages, home equity loans, and more,” said Lawrence Ingersoll, board president, Gloucester Municipal Credit Union. “We are particularly grateful to partner with a credit union that we know will treat our members with compassion and care and offer them the security and trust they deserve.”

For more information about Metro Credit Union, please visit metrocu.org or connect with us on LinkedIn.

MVES Offers Safety Tips When Walking in Snowy and Icy Conditions

Each winter, slip and fall accidents cause serious injuries. Even when surfaces do not look especially icy or slippery, it is very possible that a thin sheet of transparent ice or “Black Ice” is covering your pathway putting you at risk. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with ice or snow, always use extreme caution. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the doorstep, on the path or while getting out of the car.

With the winter weather upon us, Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Safety Committee advises these 10 tips to make sure you are staying safe when walking around in snowy and icy conditions.

• Walk slowly and carefully. Wear boots or other slip-resistant footwear.

• Use special care when getting in and out of vehicles. Use the vehicle for support if you need to do so.

• Watch for slippery floors when you enter any building or home.

• Avoid walking with your hands in your pockets; this can reduce your ability to catch yourself if you lose your balance.

• Watch out for black ice.

• Tap your foot on potentially slick areas to see if the areas are slippery.

• Walk as flat-footed as possible in very icy areas.

• Avoid uneven surfaces if possible. Avoid steps or curbs with ice on them.

• Report any untreated surfaces to your town, property owner, or work’s maintenance department to help keep you safe.

• Remember: Ice and snow mean, “take it slow!”

If you are interested in knowing more about MVES’ programs, please visit us here or call us at 781-324-7705.