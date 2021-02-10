State Rep. Candidates Set for Debate on Feb. 18

The four Democratic candidates running for state representative have all agreed to participate in the Revere Journal/Revere TV debate to be televised live on Revere TV.

Candidates Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Jeff Turco, Valentino Capobianco, and Alicia DelVento said they are looking forward to discussing the issues facing the Nineteenth Suffolk District.

Stephen Quigley, president of the Revere Journal and Winthrop Sun-Transcript, will moderate the debate. Bob Dunbar, executive director of Revere TV, will lead the broadcasting team.

All four candidates have been campaigning vigorously for the Revere-Winthrop seat previously held by Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, who served for 30 years in the House of Representatives.

The Democratic Primary in the special election is Tuesday, March 2. Paul Caruccio is running unopposed in the Republican Primary. Richard Fucillo is running as an Unenrolled candidate.

Following are the comments of the four Democratic candidates for the state representative seat about the Feb. 18 debate:

Juan Pablo Jaramillo

“I am very excited to be participating in this debate. An open dialogue and discussion is the bedrock of our democracy which I’m so invested in. I’m very thankful to Revere TV and the Revere Journal for putting this debate together and the amazing work they do in informing our voters here in Revere and Winthrop. This campaign is about assuring that working families are safe and that they can recover safely from the pandemic and stronger from the pandemic. It’s about assuring that we’re providing top-notch education and that we’re bringing good paying jobs to the residents of Revere and Winthrop, jobs that honor and value their work. And I’m excited to be able to have these conversations with the candidates and with the voters.”

Jeff Turco

“ From day one of this campaign, I have focused on reaching out to voters and receiving feedback on the issues they care about. We have launched an issues feedback page on our website, sent a mailing with a tear away card for voters to send back their ideas, and have engaged in thousands of conversations on the phone and at the door. I look forward to taking part in the debate and discussing the issues this campaign should be about…because my issues are YOUR issues.”

Valentino Capobianco

“I look forward to a conversation about the issues that impact Revere and Winthrop. I look forward to the upcoming debate and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my vision for helping working families get through the pandemic, improving our public schools, and providing access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Alicia DelVento “I am looking forward to debating the critical issues facing our community, specifically seeing us through the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding resources for our small businesses, fighting for our public schools, and of course ensuring our Winthrop and Revere beaches are protected for years to come.”