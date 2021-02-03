Letters to the Editor

Supports DelVento

Dear Editor,

With proud enthusiasm, I am supporting Alicia DelVento for State Representative.

In the short time that I have known her, it is obvious that Alicia’s knowledge, perspective, vision, and willingness to listen will continue to make the community she represents a better place to live. As a former Revere schoolteacher, I personally am excited to see what she will do.

Abraham Lincoln said, “Whatever you are, be a good one” – I truly believe Alicia will be a good one!

Lucille Ferragamo

In Response to Jan. 20 Editorial

Dear Editor,

In response to the article: “Joe Biden Needs Our Prayers”, I agree but not for the same reasons. The writer speaks of four years of “carnage”. The carnage began in 2020 with the Chinese Virus, not before. Until then, Trump achieved great strides amid constant attacks: Created over 400,000 jobs resulting in high economic growth, record low unemployment across all ethnic groups, biggest Tax Cut Reform in history pumping over 300billion dollars back into the U.S. economy, negotiated deals with countries, worked to secure our Border to stem illegal entry, all to support and protect American workers! Besides working on prison reform, Pro-Life and religious freedom issues and the Middle East peace negotiations, he instituted Operation Warp Speed to developed a vaccine to fight Covid19.

However, the Virus and the economic shut down was exacerbated with targeted bias Media coverage of Police brutality and racism resulting in destructive riots reported as “Peaceful Protests”! The Media incited carnage! The hypocrisy and double standards are nauseating. The people voted for Biden because they only heard distortions from the left while conservative views and facts were stifled by high tech companies!

Using Executive Orders with a “dictator-like attitude” Biden has treated our struggling Americans with such disregard by killing thousands of jobs and destroying our energy independence with the stroke of a pen.

Yes, Joe Biden needs prayer because he has sold his soul and American jobs and security off to China, Russia and the Arab oil sheiks.

Lucia Hunter

On the Rules…

Representative Jessica A. Giannino has submitted the below Letter to the Editor:

Dear Editor,

To my constituents in the Sixteenth Suffolk District:

I wanted to respond to an op-ed that ran in last week’s Revere Journal about proposals to change the operating rules of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. On January 6th, it was the honor of my lifetime to raise my right hand and begin my service as State Representative of the 16th Suffolk District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. I want to thank all of you who have already reached out to my office offering support, as well as those who have reached out to me regarding the rules that the House of Representative will operate under this legislative session.

Having served on the Revere City Council over the past nine years, two of which I was the Council President, I operated with full transparency and in compliance of the Massachusetts Open Meeting Law. Every vote I have taken and comment that I have made during the past nine years, as both a committee member and a councilor, is available for the public. I believe that Massachusetts has a great deal of work to do to ensure that each branch of government is as transparent and accessible to the public as our municipalities.

While this topic has been widely discussed the past several weeks, I believe that it is important to understand that the rules debate is not currently scheduled because the House continues to work under emergency rules that were established to help the institution navigate its work amidst the COVID pandemic. Therefore, before I commit to any one specific rule change, I plan to work up until the time we vote in the summer, making use of the valuable time until the formal debate, to educate and inform myself as to how best to accomplish a more transparent legislature. As a newly-elected representative that has never made use of the existing rules, doing my due diligence will give me an opportunity to better understand and evaluate the impact of such changes and ensure that there are no unintended consequences. As I speak with my colleagues in the House, I also intend to review rule changes that may be similar, different, or unrelated to those proposed already.

As with any new job or endeavor that I have embarked upon, I have always taken the tact of looking, listening, observing and asking questions first. I remain open to the changes that Act on Mass is advocating for and, as I promised during my campaign, I commit to conducting a careful examination of the options in front of me, and will form an educated and informed perspective before I vote. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with all of you to ensure transparency and accessibility in the Commonwealth.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office at any time!

Jessica A. Giannino

State Representative

Sixteenth Suffolk

District