Guest Op-Ed: I Am Supporting Juan Jaramillo for State Representative

By Steven Morabito

I met Juan ten years ago, when I first campaigned for Revere City Councillor. He was a high school student who just finished his soccer practice. I introduced myself and he was very inquisitive and asked me a lot of questions about our city and its politics. I left our conversation feeling impressed and proud, hearing a high school student have such passion and interest in our community.

It gave me a sense of hope and pride for the next generation of leaders in our community.

Over the years, Juan has engaged our youth, by volunteering in the Big Brother & Big Sister program.

Also, mentoring our youth as a program Director for Revere Youth in Action, and coaching youth football for Pop Warner Football. Currently as a Coordinator, Juan represents the hardworking, frontline works for the SEIU, Local 32Bj. Prior to this position, he worked as a Janitor, cleaning up hospital ICU rooms. He also worked at the State House for Senator Boncore and Speaker DeLeo.

Juan’s work ethic easily makes him relatable to the working people of our community.

His work at the State House gives him the experience to understand the dynamics of getting things done at the State House.

Last year proved to be a tumultuous year. The start of a raging, pandemic, and protests for racial justice. I believe the time calls for unification, not divisiveness. I have full faith Juan will address ALL constituent concerns with empathy and compassion as our next State Representative. Helping people is the very essence of public service, and helping people comes naturally to Juan. This past year, I saw him first hand volunteering at the foodbank, distributing food to many people in need during this pandemic, including our Senior Citizens.

I had conversations with every candidate running for State Representative. It was apparent to me,

Juan Jaramillo is the best candidate to represent our community. A candidate, I know will stand strong on issues pertaining to Human Rights, Rent Control, Coastal Erosion & Flooding impacts from Climate Change, Rising Health Care Costs, especially for our Senior Citizens.

In today’s political climate, a leadership role calls for people who will assess, and address the imperative needs facing a community. Someone who can engage the community youth and welcome new ideas. While at the same time, respect the traditional values our Senior Citizens hold dear.

Juan Jaramillo is the best candidate for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District.

I believe we need a candidate with a diverse background who’s looking to bridge the hate gap and welcome inclusivity to our community. I know he has the work ethic to the fight our fight at the State House. I strongly believe that Juan is the right person at this time. He understands what it means to represent our area, and knows the fabric of our community.

I am endorsing Juan Jaramillo to be our next State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District!

I ask that everyone who has supported me in the past, to please consider your support and vote for him on March 2nd.Steven Morabito is a Revere councilor-at-large