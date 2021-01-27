Rotondo Asks Amazon to Assist in Housing, Homeless Shelter

Councilor-at-Large George Rotondo would like Amazon to assist in funding affordable housing and a shelter in Revere.

It has been announced that Amazon will open a distribution center at the former site of Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road, Revere.

“We have a very pervasive problem within our community and that is the homeless,” Rotondo said at Monday night’s Council meeting. “We have a significant problem and many of them are addicted to drugs and alcohol.”

Rotondo added that “Amazon is a multi-billion-dollar corporation that is going to put a facility at Showcase Cinemas. They have made public comment about helping with affordable housing and so forth. I can’t see why we cannot ask them to do something of this magnitude and work with First Congregational Church or any other nonprofit to assist with this and provide wraparound programs, and additionally emergency housing at sections of that particular property.”

Rotondo said he has spoken with Mayor Brian Arrigo about his request “and he seemed very much in favor of this.”

Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino said he wholeheartedly supports Rotondo’s motion.

“With Amazon coming in Ward 6 at the Showcase Cinemas, I think this is a great idea,” said Serino.

The Council unanimously voted its approval of Rotondo’s proposal.