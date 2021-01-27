Virtual Vaccine Town Hall Tonight at 6 p.m.

Dr. Nathalee Kong, chair of the Revere Board of Health, and Lauren Buck, director of the Revere Health Department, will appear at a Virtual Vaccine Town Hall today, Wednesday, Jan. 27, (6 p.m.) on the City of Revere Facebook.

The two leaders in the Revere health community are expected to speak about COVID-19 and the process by which COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered to Revere residents in the coming weeks.

Buck appeared at the City Council meeting Monday night at the request of Ward 4 Councilor Patrick Keefe to discuss the rollout of the vaccines. Buck and Kim Hanton, Chief of Staff to Mayor Brian Arrigo, led an effort to distribute the vaccines to 600 first responders from Revere, Winthrop, and Chelsea at a three-day regional clinic at Rumney Marsh Academy. Buck said the vaccine distribution process is a work in constant motion, citing Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision this week to move residents 65 years or older into a higher position of priority in the state’s vaccine distribution program and the opening of many vaccine sites in the state