RMV Extends Designated Weds. Appointment Hours for Customers 75 Years or Older Through March

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will continue to offer designated Wednesday appointment hours for customers 75 years of age or older through March.

Individuals in this age group are required by state law to renew their Massachusetts driver’s license in-person. Beginning in February, the RMV will also be expanding the license renewal appointments available for these customers to include registration and title services and transactions.

Designated senior service hours began on Sept. 2, 2020, to offer customers 75 and older dedicated times and flexibility to conduct their required in-person license renewals while facilitating “social-distancing” protocols to keep customers and staff safe and healthy.

Senior appointment hours for license renewals, and registration and title services appointments effective in February, will continue to be offered on Wednesdays at the following 17 RMV Service Center locations (hours vary by location): Brockton, Danvers, Fall River, Greenfield, Lawrence, Leominster, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Adams, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Revere, South Yarmouth, Springfield, Watertown, and Worcester.

Below are the options for seniors to schedule in-person appointments during designated service hours:

•If you are a AAA member, you may make a reservation now to renew your driver’s license/ID or conduct certain other transactions at a AAA location. Visit aaa.com/appointments to schedule your visit.

•If you are not a AAA member, visit Mass.Gov/RMV to make a reservation to renew or conduct most other transactions at an RMV Service Center. Visit the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction tab in the MyRMV Service Center and select “SeniorTransaction” for all available RMV transactions. Reservations can be booked two weeks in advance.

•Email the RMV for assistance: [email protected]

•Call the RMV at 857-368-8005.

General appointments for license and ID renewals or registration and title transactions, as well as other essential in-person needs including drop-off registration and title services, are available to all customers at select locations throughout the business week.

Additional information on RMV service offerings and appointments can be found at www.Mass.Gov/RMV, including more than 40 transactions that can be conducted online, by mail, or by phone. The RMV recommends that all customers get ready online before their appointment.