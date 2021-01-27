Mystery Tale ‘Murder in the Marsh’ Takes us Back to Revere Beach during the 80s

Story by Marianne Salza

In this suspenseful work of fiction, Detective Eddie Devlin, of the Revere Police Department, witnesses a murder in progress, and he opens fire at the killer; but by the time officers report to the scene, the attacker’s body has slipped into the murky marsh. Now Detective Devlin is a person of interest, and is relieved from his duties. Determined to clear his name, Detective Devlin conducts his own investigation with the help of his bartender friend, Dana, and love, Gwen.

In this crime novel, “Murder in the Marsh,” written by Kevin Carey, all evidence leads to Detective Devlin’s guilt.

“It’s about a flawed character who is unable to handle this traumatic event. His life spirals out of control,” Carey explains about “Murder in the Marsh,” published in October 2020. “It’s dark and violent.”

The fictional mystery is set in 1980s Revere Beach, when packed bar rooms lined the boulevard, and gambling was abundant in the city.

“The 80s on the beach were interesting. It was a busy beach,” describes Carey about the era that inspired his 195 page book. “Revere, like any beach, had challenges over the years. It was in a transition in many ways.”

Growing up in the Point of Pines, Carey remembers the arcades, roller coasters, nightclubs, and the remnants of Wonderland Park amusement rides that slowly began to disappear in the 1970s. He recalls rumors of mob activity, and chatter amongst residents about bodies appearing in the marsh.

“I do think some of it was probably true. A lot of folklore grew out of that,” admits Carey, who is a creative writing professor at Salem State University, where he has taught for 17 years. “I say to my students, ‘The best fiction is borrowed from someone’s truth.’ That’s how we bring characters to life.”

Carey has written four other books: three of personal, narrative poetry, and a chapbook of fiction titled, “The Beach People.”

In the early 1990s, he also created the documentary film about Revere Beach with his friend, Tim Young, “Revere Beach: the Changing Tide,” which discussed America’s first public beach at the turn of the 20th Century, and featured archival photographs and footage.

“Revere Beach is still an interesting place with constantly changing demographics,” says Carey, who now lives in Manchester, Massachusetts. “It holds a special place in my heart. My memories are fond of Revere. I think fans of crime fiction and people who remember Revere in the 1980s will enjoy this book.” The vigilante justice novel, “Murder on the Marsh,” by Kevin Carey, can be purchased at Amazon.com.