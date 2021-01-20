News Brief

Zambuto Will Announce Committee Assignments

City Council President Anthony Zambuto will announce the Council’s subcommittee appointments for the 2021 session at the next Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

It falls under the purview of the council president to assign members to Council sub-committees.

The sub-committees, who each have their own chairperson, usually meet in separate sessions held before the full Council meetings commence at 6 p.m.

Ciarlone Elected Chair of Plannining Board

The Revere Planning Board unanimously elected Louis Ciarlone Jr. as chairperson during its Jan. 12 meeting.

Ciarlone is the son of the late Louis H. “Cheako” Ciarlone and Nancy Ciarlone.

Ciarlone succeeds Eugene McKenna as chairperson of the nine-member board.

Sal Amico was elected vice chairperson while Juan Pablo Jaramillo was elected secretary.

The other members of the Planning Board are James O’Brien, Ed Deveau, Anthony DelVecchio, John DeSimone, James Giovanni, and Catherine Penn.