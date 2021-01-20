Arrigo Endorses Silvestri for State Representative

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo has endorsed Marc Silvestri for State Representative of the 19th Suffolk District on Tuesday..

“I have full faith and confidence in Marc’s ability to lead our District as our next State Representative,” Arrigo said. “I have personally seen Marc work tirelessly on behalf of anyone in need of help and I trust Marc Silvestri will deliver the resources and legislation necessary to make our communities stronger than ever.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo (right) formally endorsed Marc Silvestri in the state representative contest to fill the seat left vacant by House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s resignation earlier in the month.

Marc was appointed the Director of Veterans Services in 2017, and has delivered more services and programming to Revere veterans and their families than ever before in Revere’s history. And, more recently, Marc has proved his leadership and critical thinking as a key member of the city’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Team, piloting and implementing programming to ensure our unsheltered population is served and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“I’m thrilled to receive the endorsement of Mayor Arrigo because we share the same genuine commitment to public service,” said Silvestri. “At a time when there are serious hardships facing our District, we need engaged leaders who have the life experiences and skills necessary to advocate on behalf of our residents and businesses now and in the aftermath of this pandemic.”