Jaramillo Formally Announces Campaign for State Representative: An American Story; From ICU Janitor to Candidate for State Representative

Juan Jaramillo announces his run for State Representative to succeed former House Speaker Robert DeLeo in the 19th Suffolk District. Juan, a former ICU Janitor at Mass General Hospital, intern for Speaker DeLeo, and Budget Director for State Senator Joe Boncore has already raised $20,000 towards the effort.

“I will come to the House of Representatives with years of experience, as a state house Budget Director I helped secure millions of dollars for housing, public transportation, and health care for the residents of Revere and Winthrop. I am rolling up my sleeves and running for State Representative to put that experience to work for the residents of this district. I know that together, we can recover from COVID-19, and ensure that we continue to have the strong leadership that Winthrop and Revere deserve,” said Jaramillo.

Juan Jaramillo, an immigrant, is the son of hard-working parents who came to America escaping violence. His mother nearly lost her life after receiving death threats from drug cartels. Juan grew up in a working-class family, with both of his parents working 80 hour weeks as janitors to provide for the family. Juan joined them, cleaning ICU beds at Mass General to pay his way through college.

“During the Boston Marathon Bombing, Juan was an integral part of our healthcare team. No one worked harder to ensure that front line workers like me, had all the resources and cleanliness necessary to provide quality care for victims,” said Paula Restrepo, an ICU nurse, and Winthrop resident. She adds that she trusts that Juan will “work just as hard to deliver for her hometown as State Representative.”

“When we came to America, Revere welcomed my family with open arms,” Jaramillo added. “My parents worked countless hours but despite that, they instilled in me the value of public service. Because of their sacrifices, I was able to go from cleaning ICU beds to interning with Speaker DeLeo, to serving as Budget Director for Senator Joe Boncore.”

When asked why he is supporting Juan Jaramillo, Ed Deveau, longtime volunteer and participant of many Revere community groups, said “from his younger years just out of High School through the current day, Juan has always been grounded in his pursuit to do what he can to make Revere a better place for all its residents. His experience at the State House, as an aide to Senator Boncore and his ability to connect with and understand the needs of all people within his district, are why he is the candidate that I am supporting in the upcoming primary.” Since high school, Juan has worked as a mentor for young people, serving as a Big Brother in the Big Brother Big Sister program and as Program Director for Revere Youth in Action. Currently, Juan mentors youth as a Pop Warner football coach and represents front-line union workers fighting COVID-19 at SEIU, Local 32BJ.