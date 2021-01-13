News Brief

Postal Employees Will Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Post Offices across the Commonwealth will be closed on Monday, January 18, as our employees pause to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, January 19.

St. Jean’s Credit Union Awards $100,000 in Grants To Local Businesses and Non-Profits

St. Jean’s Credit Union, Massachusetts’ First Credit Union was the recipient of funds issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program. The program is designed to assist Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston members with grants to support local small businesses and nonprofit organizations experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Jean’s Credit Union awarded eight (8) grants totaling $100,000.00 to small businesses and community-based nonprofit organizations to assist with payroll needs, continuance of employment and COVID-19 related expenses such as personal protection equipment (PPE) and modifications to comply with state and CDC guidelines.

The grant fell into two categories

• Small business as defined by the Small Business Administration (MBE/WBE and Veteran-owned)

• Community-based nonprofit organizations, or owners of affordable housing

“St. Jean’s is committed to helping local businesses and nonprofit organizations in our communities. This grant money will allow us to further assist those who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic,” stated David Surface, President and CEO of St. Jean’s Credit Union. “Congratulations to all.”

Awards were given to the following Businesses; Lynn Museum Lynn Arts, North Shore Latino Business Association Inc., Inspire Arts & Music, Inc., Healing Abuse Working for Change, Inc., Boxer Motor Works, Women Encouraging Empowerment, Inc., Thmor Dar Restaurant and Carry Out Café

Bucknell Students Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following students have achieved dean’s list status:

• Evelin Morales, class of 2021, from Revere

• Melaina Polan, class of 2022, from Revere

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.

Capobianco Hires Biden-Harris Staffer to Manage State Rep. Campaign

Valentino Capobianco, candidate for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District, announced that he has hired Abbey McHugh as campaign manager. McHugh worked on the Biden-Harris campaign’s victory in Michigan as part of the state party’s coordinated campaign, and prior to that she served on the Kennedy for Senate campaign. McHugh has strong ties to Massachusetts, having graduated from Boston College in 2020, where she was President of the BC Democrats.

Regarding the decision to bring on McHugh, Capobianco issued the following statement: “I am ready to work with Abbey to run a grassroots-centered campaign that emphasizes both traditional and digital organizing. Her success in Michigan is what we’re looking to draw upon. Our campaign is focused on improving our public schools and helping keep our small businesses and workers on their feet during the pandemic, and we look forward to engaging and mobilizing our community on these crucial issues.”

McHugh offered the following comment on the announcement: “This district needs a fighter like Capobianco in the State House, and I am thrilled to join his campaign. Tino has the vision and the political knowledge to deliver for working families during these tumultuous times. As the daughter of a public school teacher, I am particularly excited that he will stand up for students, teachers, and families.”

Capobianco Receives Early Endorsements

Valentino Capobianco, candidate for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District, announced sixty-seven endorsements from Revere, Winthrop, and around the Commonwealth. These endorsements showcase the outpouring of support for Capobianco’s campaign.

The list includes elected officials from Winthrop and Revere, such as Councilor at Large Rob DeMarco (Winthrop) and Fmr. City Councilor John Correggio (Revere) and local community leaders like Donna Reilly, Jason Griffin, and Bettie Dalton. Other elected officials backing Capobianco include State Senator Paul Feeney, Suffolk County Clerk of Courts Maura Hennigan, Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy, and Suffolk County Register of Deeds Stephen Murphy.

Liberal activists across Massachusetts politics are also throwing their support behind Capobianco, including Jackie Ryan, the first openly transgender elected official in Massachusetts, Deb Kozkikowski, the Massachusetts Democratic Party Vice-Chair, and Kate Donaghue, a member of the Democratic State Committee and vaunted door-to-door canvassing enthusiast. In total, Capobianco received the endorsement of forty-three current and former members of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee.

Capobianco has also notably earned the support of organized labor, having won the endorsement of Shore Educational Collaborative’s Union (LEA Professional Association Local 0394), Transport Workers Local 2054, and the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 453, both of which represent numerous members that reside in the 19th Suffolk District.

Regarding the endorsements, Capobianco issued the following statement:

“I am honored to have the support of so many community leaders, activists, and labor organizations at this stage in my campaign – including a number of people I had the pleasure of working with in local government, state government, and on the Democratic Party’s State Committee. They know my record of service, they know my values, and they know that I will be ready for the job on day one. I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to fight alongside them for better public schools, relief for small businesses and workers, and quality, affordable healthcare.”

Capobianco currently serves as the Chief of Staff to State Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxboro). In addition to serving on the Winthrop School Committee for the past five years, Capobianco serves as an elected member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and as a member of the Shore Educational Collaborative’s Board of Trustees. He previously served as an aide to Middlesex Sheriff Peter Kotoujian and to Speaker DeLeo. Capobianco, a graduate of Winthrop High School and Suffolk University, is 32 years old and resides with his dog Bernie at 53 Prospect Ave in Winthrop.