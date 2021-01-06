Capobianco to Seek 19th Suffolk Seat in the Mass. House of Representatives

Valentino Capobianco, current member of the Winthrop School Committee, formally announced his candidacy for the Massachusetts House of Representatives’ 19th Suffolk district seat, vacated by House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo. The district includes Winthrop and parts of Revere. The special election date has not been set.

“Throughout my time working in the State House and serving on the Winthrop School Committee, I have devoted my entire professional career to making our community and the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts a better place. I am running for State Representative to improve our public schools and to help our small businesses and working families rebuild after the pandemic,” said Capobianco.

“Speaker DeLeo leaves behind a rich legacy of public service and will be missed by the people of Revere, Winthrop, and the entire Commonwealth. I had the pleasure of working for Speaker DeLeo after I graduated from college. I learned that when the phone rings, a legislator needs to take the call, listen to the problem, and then resolve the issue. I will ensure that Speaker DeLeo’s legacy of delivering for Winthrop and Revere continues.”

Capobianco currently serves as the Chief of Staff to State Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxboro). In addition to serving on the Winthrop School Committee for the past five years, Capobianco serves as an elected member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and as a member of the Shore Educational Collaborative’s Board of Trustees. He previously served as an aide to Middlesex Sheriff Peter Kotoujian and to Speaker DeLeo. Capobianco, a graduate of Winthrop High School and Suffolk University, is 32 years old and resides with his dog Bernie at 53 Prospect Ave in Winthrop.