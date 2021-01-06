Alicia DelVento to Run for the Mass. House of Representatives 19th Suffolk Seat

Alicia DelVento officially announced via video that she is running to fill the Massachusetts House of Representatives 19th Suffolk seat vacated by former Speaker Robert A. DeLeo’s resignation. Alicia currently serves as the Democratic State Committee Woman for the First Suffolk and Middlesex District and previously served as an aide to former House Ways and Means Chairman Jeffrey Sánchez and Representative Danielle Gregoire. As part of the announcement, Alicia released the following statement:

“Our community of Winthrop and Revere faces many challenges,” said Alicia DelVento. “To fix them, we need someone on Beacon Hill who can roll up her sleeves and get to work on day one. I believe the future is bright for Winthrop and Revere if we fight for bold and compassionate policies, and I look forward to sharing my vision with all those that call Winthrop and Revere home.”

Background: Alicia DelVento was born and raised in Winthrop and is a graduate of Winthrop High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Management and Policy from the University of New Hampshire and is currently a Masters in Public Health candidate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. During the 2020 election, Alicia served as the lead organizer for the Ed Markey for Senate Campaign in Winthrop. Alicia also serves on Winthrop’s Charter and Ordinance Review Committee.