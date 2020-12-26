Obituaries 12-23-2020

Marie Fusco

Retired Stop & Shop manager

A Funeral Mass on was celebrated on Dec. 22 at St. Anthony of Padua Church for Marie D. (Catino) Fusco who passed on Thursday, Dec. 17 at her residence following a lengthy three-year illness. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

A lifelong Revere resident, she was a 1949 graduate of Revere High School. For over 25 years, she was a manager for Stop & Shop in Revere.

Marie was a beloved fixture at Stop & Shop, always dressed to the nines with her hair impeccably styled, greeting the many customers she knew over the years. She retired from Stop & Shop earlier this year in 2020. Marie held other positions throughout her lifetime. As a young woman, she was a salesperson for the former Almy’s Department Store of Revere, another job that she enjoyed immensely, along with her stint as a crossing guard for the City of Revere.

Family was the sole persona of her life and working was a must to maintain the over-generous spirit she shared with all.

Her beloved husband, John L. Fusco, died on March 1, 2000. She was the devoted mother to Sherry A. Marino and her husband, Robert of Saugus, Dorothy M. Pimentel of Revere and the late Sandra L. Popps and the late Stephen A.

Fusco; the cherished grandmother of Necole, Lisa, Robert, John and Lyndsay and the late Stephen A. Fusco, Jr. and Louis A. Popps. She is also lovingly survived by her 13 great-grandchildren. She was also the proud great-grandmother to the late, Zachary M. Tompkins. She was the dear sister of Fred Catino, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Salem and Anthony Catino and his wife, Lenora “Lee” of Revere. She was the faithful daughter to the late Fred Catino, Sr. and the late L. Grace (Lizzo) Catino.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

John Doherty

Retired Revere Firefighter, headed annual Revere Fire Dept. Muscular Dystrophy Fundraiser

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Dec. 21 for Retired Revere Firefighter, John G. “Jack” Doherty, who passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at his Revere residence following a brief illness. Services concluded with Military Honors and interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Born and raised in Revere, he was a lifelong Revere resident and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1966. He entered the Revere Fire Department in 1979 and retired in 2009. He was a member of the Revere Fire Dept. Beneficent Organization and during his time with the Fire Department, he was the organizer and chairman of the annual Revere Fire Department Fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He was enthused to be a part of this endeavor for over 20 years. “Jack” also served with the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam Era as a Photo Mapping Specialist.

He was the son of the late Ret. Revere Firefighter Leo F. Doherty, Sr. and the late Ethel G. (McCracken) Doherty, who passed in June, 2020; the beloved husband for 49 years to Maryellen (Erricolo) Doherty of Revere, cherished father of Colin M. Doherty and his wife, Terri of Salem and Connor K. Doherty of Revere; dear brother of Leo F. Doherty, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie of Aurora, CO, Judy L. Gallant and her husband, Gerald of Milford, NH and the late Cindy R. Foulds. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive Jack.

Jack worked tirelessly for the MDA and this charity was very close to Jack’s heart and because of his affiliation, please consider sending a gift to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 5 Hampshire St., Ste. 100-B, Mansfield, MA 02048.

Jack worked tirelessly for the MDA and this charity was very close to Jack's heart and because of his affiliation, please consider sending a gift to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 5 Hampshire St., Ste. 100-B, Mansfield, MA 02048.

Carmen Mario

He leaves behind many people who he loved and who will always love him

Carmen Mario, 82, of Peabody died from COVID December 14.

Carmen moved to Peabody from East Boston in 1962 with Phyllis Mario to build the successful Carmen Mario Hair Salon and Sock it To Me restaurant. Carmen (aka Mario) and his salon have been a Peabody institution for 57 years.

He was a generous donor and sponsor of many city youth and high school sports including a women’s softball league and the creator of the hockey team fashion show. Carmen retired in 2018.

Carmen was a skilled single and multi-engine pilot. His real passion was flying and teaching students out of the Beverly Airport. Due to his health, he stopped flying in 2019 but diligently continued his certifications in hopes that he could fly again.

Carmen was a strong believer in education and loved to learn. He was a self-taught flutist and had an immense appreciation for the arts, Italian culture and world history. Born into an Italian immigrant family, he worked hard at his trade, enjoyed cooking and loved a good wine.

Happiness for Mario was his family. He leaves behind many people whom he loved and will always love him, Phyllis Mario, son, Stephen Carmen Mario, daughter Sandra Mario-Williams and her husband, Rob Williams. Clayton and Bretton Williams, his grandsons were Carmen’s ultimate joy. He treasured their affection and above all else, was extremely proud of them. A love for golden retrievers melted his heart; Brody the family dog will miss him, too.

Also surviving is Carmen’s brother, Anthony Mario and Josie, his wife; their children: Carmen, Michelle, Christine, Al and the late Toni of Lynn; nieces and nephews of his late brother, Christy Mario include Joe, Maryann, Michael, Cathy, Martin and Christy of East Boston and the late Teresa Pittella and her children, Billy and Bobby.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St.

Adelaides Church, 712 Lowell Street, Peabody on Monday January 4 at 10:30 a.m. to honor his memory.

Nancy Cassetta

Beloved wife for 40 years

Nancy (Melchionda) Cassetta of Revere passed away on December 16 at the age of 96.

Born in Revere on July 2, 1924 to the late Michael and Carmelinda (Sarnecharo), she was the beloved wife for 40 years of the late Santo, devoted mother of Diane Iovanna and Ronald of Plymouth, cherished grandmother of David Iovanna and Tara of Plymouth, Greg Iovanna and Jessica of Duxbury and Steven Iovanna and Erin of Plymouth and adored great grandmother of Emily, Francesca, Gabby, Stella, and Abby.

She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, Funeral Services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Frances DeSantis

She will be truly missed by all who knew her

Frances (DePaolo) DeSantis of Revere passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 15 at the age of 89.

Frances was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1949 and went on to graduate from Fisher Junior College. She was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her three children and later on her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, loved to travel and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Born in Chelsea on April 19, 1931 to the late Anthony and Lena (Belmonte), she was the devoted mother of Joseph DeSantis of Revere, Janice DeSantis and her longtime companion, Rob McPherson of Chelsea and James DeSantis of Revere; cherished grandmother of Joseph DeSantis Jr. and his wife, Erin, John, Jenae and Rachael DeSantis and adored great grandmother of Lola Bartlett. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins.

Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, Funeral Services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org.

Joseph Bernard

Sears Automotive retiree Funeral Services with Military Honors and entombment were held privately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum in Malden for Joseph M. Bernard, 87, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, who died at his home on Thursday with his family by his side. Joe was born in Chelsea and raised in Chelsea until the family moved to Revere. He attended Revere Schools and enlisted in the United states Army during the Korean Conflict. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged. Joe was exceptionally talented working with his hands and could repair or build anything. He had a career as a mechanic at Sears Automotive for 25 years. Joe constantly stayed busy fixing neighbors and friends’ vehicles at their homes. He possessed an incredible work ethic that allowed him to provide for his family. In his later years, after he retired, Joe got a job as a clerk at Stop & Shop until he retired, again, in 2015 at the age of 82. It was his nature to be productive and stay busy. Joe was an avid sports fan but was a Boston Bruins super fan. He was the beloved and devoted husband for 46 years of the late Louise M. (Necco) Bernard; loving father of Karen l. Bernard – Altimari and her husband, Antonio of Saugus, Michelle J. Johnson and her husband, Geoffrey M. of Canton, MI, and David J. Bernard of Danvers; cherished grandfather of Kyle E. Bernard, Cameron D. Bernard, Sarah M. Johnson and Abby L. Johnson; dear brother of Marilyn A. Doucet of Malden, Janet M. Pouche and her husband, Ernie of North Reading, James O. Bernard and his wife Karen of Florida and Robert P. Bernard and his wife, Natalie of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his faithful canine companion “Lucky” and feline companion, “Bambi” and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The staff of Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.