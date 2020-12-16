News Keeping Citizens Safe from COVID-19 by Journal Staff • December 16, 2020 • 0 Comments Shown outside the American Legion Building on Broadway last Saturday was Rayone and Nicolle Almedia and Lilian Jimenez passing out COVID safety packages, which included masks, wipes and a flier on COVID-19 safety, to many Revere residents that stopped by. Stopping the spread of Covid-19 is the #1 priority around the world, and in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The City of Revere is doing all that is possible as well. With help from the state, officials handed out masks to residents last week.