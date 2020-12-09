Toys for Tickets Parking Program Returns for Season

Mayor Brian Arrigo has announced that the Parking Department is offering a Toys for Tickets program, as the city has in the past, where anyone who received a parking ticket can have their fines reduced by up to $30 per ticket up to a maximum of five tickets in exchange for a new toy, even if the tickets were issued in previous years.

The program has been very successful the past couple of years. The program will run until December 18. Additionally, parking tickets can always be appealed at a hearing for a reduced fine or dismissal.