Revere Works Coalition Launches Interactive Employment Resource Website

The Revere Works coalition announced the launch of an interactive employment resource website (revere.org/revere-works) to serve as a central depository for job opportunities, training and other resources for residents and employers. Formed in June 2020 to help position Revere residents for local employment, the coalition continues to make gains in providing residents with resources to help them reestablish and advance their careers, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Revere had the largest improvement in unemployment claims in the state from September to October, with a reduction to 9.3% unemployment in October – down from a high of 28% in June. The City’s unemployment rate prior to the pandemic was 3%. On the website, residents and employers can upload job postings and career events, and subscribe for newsletters and real-time SMS updates from the Revere Works coalition.

“Prior to the pandemic, our priority was to ensure residents were well-positioned to directly benefit from the economic development and growing job base in the city of Revere. That work has taken on new urgency over the past several months and I’m very proud of what this coalition of dedicated partners has accomplished,” Mayor Arrigo said. “We know our residents want to get back to work, and we’ll continue to do whatever we can to make sure they have access to the tools and resources to get them there.”

Two Revere Works partners, TND Connect/International Institute of New England and MACIR , are now recruiting for upcoming programs. CONNECT and IINE are offering a free, three-week professional development training with a focus on building resumes, practicing skills, and building customer service skills. This training begins on January 11, 2020. Interested individuals should reach out to [email protected] or call 617-279-0545. MACIR is offering an 8-week tech support job training program, with a focus on skills training, internship placements, and job opportunities. This program is a fast track online learning platform providing job-ready skills that allow individuals to work remotely and increase their income. MACIR is currently recruiting for their Winter Session (February and March 2021). Individuals can apply at https://www.macir.org/admission-funding/.