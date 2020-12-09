George Colella Academic Achievement Awards Presented at Council Meeting

School Committee member Carol Tye joined Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly and City Council members in presenting the George Colella Academic Achievement Awards to Revere students during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Tye, former superintendent of schools, is chair of the George Colella Academic Achievement Awards program that is named in honor of the former Revere mayor who died in 2010.

The awards are presented annually to outstanding students in recognition of their excellence in academics and citizenship. There is one recipient selected from each of the six elementary and three middle schools in the city. Each recipient receives a $200 cash award and an honorary certificate of achievement.

Tye thanked the City Council for hosting the awards ceremony. “You’re very gracious with your time and your devotion to the kids,” said Tye.

Supt. Kelly congratulated the recipients at the conclusion of the program.

“I want to remind all the recipients that what we hope they will do is return to Revere after they finish college and when they’re successful, come back and help us with the next generation of Revere students,” said Kelly.

City Council President Patrick Keefe also congratulated the recipients, especially Glen Kule, a graduate of the Susan B. Anthony School.

“Glen is very good friends with my son [Patrick Keefe III] and he’s a wonderful young man from a wonderful family,” said Keefe. “He’s a very hard worker. I’m very proud of you, Glen, and all of the recipients.”

Following is the list of award recipients and presenters (school principals):

Beachmont School: Samyak Maharjan Grade 5 (presented by Dr. Percy Napier)

Garfield Elementary: Justin Cavalcanti Grade 5 (presented by Corbett Coutts)

Hill School: Achraf Boukirou Grade 5 (presented by Melissa Lomas)

Lincoln School: Amy Pineda Mejia Grade 5 (presented by Sara Hoomis)

Paul Revere School: Lena Le Grade 5 (presented by Donna Bonarrigo)

Whelan School: Neyla Vranic Grade 5 (presented by principal from last year Jamie Flynn and new principal Alex Phillips)

Garfield Middle: Kendall Giordano Grade 8 (presented by Stephen Pechinsky)

Rumney Marsh Academy: Safaa Laroussi​ Grade 8 (presented by Dr. Richard Gallucci)

Susan B. Anthony School: Glenn Kule Grade 8 (presented by Joanne Willett)