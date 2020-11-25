Zonta Club: Of Chelsea & North Shore News & Notes

The Zonta Club of Chelsea has been serving and advocating for women & children locally and internationally through out the years. The Zonta Club was started in Chelsea in 1980 by local professional women with the desire to volunteer and help others. Our club is a chapter of Zonta International, a non-profit women’s service organization. We participate in local service projects and support local, national and international projects. For the past 40 years the club has provided many services:given holiday food certificates to needy families, provided school supplies for children living in shelters, given scholarships for graduating high school girls, and has supported local domestic violence shelters and many other causes dedicated to assisting women and children. Since we service the communities of Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, Everett & Saugus we felt it was time to change the name of our club to represent the cities that we serve. We are now the Zonta Club of Chelsea & North Shore. In order to raise money to support and fund our causes we usually have 2 fundraisers a year but like most things in the world right now fundraising will and has to be different. This year we are selling a “Zonta Club of Chelsea & North Shore Lottery Calendar” from now till December 24th. The cost of this Lottery Calendar for the month of January 2021 is $25.00 and there will be a drawing on each day of the month. Each day a prize will be given away. The prizes given away will be gift cards, cash, lottery tickets, and other prizes. The total value of the prizes to be won is $1295. Winning names will be re-entered into the remaining drawings. If you are interested in purchasing a “January 2021 Lottery Calendar” please contact Christine DePrizio at 617-466-1596 or at [email protected]