Boncore Honored as Legislator of the Year by MAPC

Senator Joe Boncore, Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, was recognized last week by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) as “Legislator of the Year.” The award is given to honor a legislator who has exhibited leadership in promoting smart growth and fostering regional collaboration in Greater Boston.

“I am grateful for my partnership with MAPC; from collaborating on housing and transportation policy to seeking innovative solutions that meet our communities’ need. I am truly humbled by this award,” said Senator Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop). “I look forward to continue working alongside our partners in municipal government to make sure they have the resources they need in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m confident that the solutions are possible with innovation, forward-thinking and collaboration.”

“MAPC has deeply valued working with Senator Boncore to advance issues of affordable housing, equitable transportation, public safety, and sustainability across Greater Boston,” said Marc Draisen, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. “Like our staff, he is committed to looking at these issues through a lens of racial justice, and we are tremendously proud to honor him with this award and to continue working together to better the region moving forward.”

Senator Boncore was recognized for his leadership to move forward key MAPC legislative priorities on housing, transportation, and public safety. Particularly, his leadership in just four years to raise the funding from $6 million to $11 million for Shannon Grants, which support community mobilization to address gang and youth violence.