City of Revere Awarded Grant to Support Recycling Efforts

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo announced the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) awarded the City of Revere a $2,000 grant to help the city support its community-wide recycling efforts. MassDEP’s Sustainable Materials Recovery Program awarded the grants, which recognize cities and towns that implement policies and programs to maximize reuse and recycling, as well as reduce waste.

“The House has long-recognized that recycling services are essential to our communities, and has worked to fund sustainability programs across the Commonwealth,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “These funds with help the city of Revere boost its efforts in cutting waste, recycling and reusing materials in the community.”

“Through this grant, we can make Revere a more sustainable city,” said Senator Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop). “Local efforts like these to reduce waste are the steps that must be taken to curb climate change and protect our green planet.”

“As Mayor I’ve been proud to work with Speaker DeLeo and the entirety of Revere’s delegation to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship,” Mayor Brian Arrigo added, “This grant reflects our strides in educating our community about the importance of recycling and offers us the opportunity to keep fighting against climate change.”

“I am thrilled that the City of Revere is the beneficiary of a grant to maximize reuse and recycling,” said Representative RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere). “Given that most of our trash is burned in the Saugus incinerator on Route 107 and ends up in the unlined ash landfill directly across the Pines River from many homes in the City of Revere, we must all be cognizant of the solid waste our households generate, and try to reduce what we put in our trash by recycling or re-purposing items.”