Revere’s Olga Tacure Named 2020 Latinx Trailblazer

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo announced that on Oct. 29, the Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus awarded Olga Tacure of Revere with a 2020 Massachusetts Latinx Trailblazer Award. The caucus honored Olga for her long-standing commitment to her community at a virtual event hosted by the Caucus. Deeply committed to public education and education equity, Olga serves as the executive director of Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE) in Revere. She helped to launch the Revere Education Justice Alliance and was one of the first immigrant women to serve in a leadership role on Revere High School’s PTO.

“I have always believed the diversity of the Commonwealth is one of its greatest assets, and celebrating cultural heritage not only instills a sense of personal pride, events like this allow others to share in that celebration, which fosters understanding and appreciation and makes our state a better place for all,” said Speaker DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “I congratulate Olga Tacure of Revere on the trailblazer award for her deep commitment to public education and education equity and for her dedication to her community. I thank the members of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus for their partnership and work on behalf of the people of Massachusetts.”

During COVID-19 Pandemic, Olga worked to secure funding – especially for immigrant and low-income families – from organizations, foundations and private donors. Her work to help those most vulnerable among us continues. Her extensive community involvement also includes working with the Revere Cares Coalition as a Union Capital Boston Network Leader, and serving on the City of Revere’s Master Plan Steering Committee.

Born in Peru, Olga received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from the Instituto Hugo Pesce Pescetto in Lima. She served as volunteer at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.