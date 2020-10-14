Obituaries 10-14-2020

Rose Caruso

Devout Catholic

Rose (Rossi) Caruso, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on October 8 at the age of 97.

Rose was a devout Catholic who attended Mass regularly at. St Anthony’s Church. She enjoyed spending summers with her family and friends at Revere Beach. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Born in Revere on June 22, 1923 to the late Anthony Rossi and Marie (Rappa), she was the beloved wife of the late Armando Caruso, devoted mother of Armand Caruso of Revere and the late Angela Adams (Caruso), cherished grandmother of James Adams and his wife, Lisa of Maynard, adored great grandmother of Sofia Adams and dear sister of the late Michael Rossi, Anthony Rossi, and Emily Martuccio.

A Funeral Mass was Celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere and Entombment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s name to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or at www2.heart.org. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Wildan (Dagi) Tmusic

Died in Tragic Car Accident

Wildan (Dagi) Tmusic, born December 12, 1997, died in a tragic car accident on October 3, 2020.

Wildan knew hundreds and thousands of people and he touched so many lives. Everyone he knew loved him and he had a big heart and a pure soul. He was loyal to the ones that were loyal to him. He respected everyone and he would have given the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He also loved being a new Uncle and adored his nephew as if he was his own!

He leaves behind his mother, Zehra Music, sister, Vildana Tmusic, and nephew, Xander Ermias Tmusic .

Dagi you will be missed but never forgotten. You are our King! Please watch over your nephew and your sister. I want to thank everyone for your donations and kind sympathy.

I know Wildan would have greatly appreciated it and he would have done the same for any of his friends. May you rest in heavenly peace baby brother. I will love and miss you forever. Until we meet again for all of eternity. Love you always Xander and Vildana.