18U Fall Ball Team Win on and off the Field

By Melissa Moore

It may be football season, but it is still baseball season for some Revere boys. Casey Cummings, Kyle Cummings, Mike Popp, Rich Dimarzo, Dom Boudreau, Calvin Boudreau, Tyler Minesean, Chris Cecca, Sal DeAngelis, Ollie Svendsen, Andrew Leone, Max Doucette, Sam Burns, Bobby O’Brien, Patrick Keefe, Chris Cassidy, and Jeremy Giron round out the roster for the Revere 18U Extra Innings Fall Ball team. This year’s Revere 18U team includes many players who have been teammates and opponents since their Little League days at St. Mary’s.

The team earned their first win of the fall ball season last week. However, the highlight of the game came when the game ended. Kevin Cummings, dad of players Casey and Kyle Cummings, has been quietly battling cancer for almost a year. As the team celebrated their win, Coach Mike Manning presented Mr. Cummings with the game ball. Coach Pat Keefe commented, “The fact that he had the strength to make it to his sons’ game is an unbelievable show of what the game of baseball and his children mean to him. When you think of Kevin it’s synonymous with baseball and his children. He has coached his children and many kids in Revere over the last 8 years.” Cummings was both a coach and opposing coach to many of the players on the 18U squad.

During the recent Sunday morning game against Masco, Revere led the entire game with some timely hits and great pitching with Cummings’ two sons contributing immensely to the win. Older brother Casey Cummings one upped teammate Calvin Boudreau, who had 6 strikeouts, striking out 7 batters while pitching 3 scoreless innings. Younger brother Kyle, closed out the game in the last 2 innings letting up no earned runs. Casey also hit two balls off the left center fence (approximately 340 feet) driving in a pair of runs.

The Revere 18U team is coached by Revere High School Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Manning, Patrick Keefe, and Richard Dimarzo.