The Kowloon Restaurant and Drive-In Continues Family Movie Nights with ‘Ghostbusters’ This Sunday

The Kowloon Restaurant, owned and operated by the Wong family continues their Drive-In with Ghostbusters, slated for Sunday, October, 11. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and showtime is at 7:00 P.M. Admission is $20 per parking spot and $20 per table on the turf; guests can also bring their own blankets and beach chairs for the turf area. The movie is shown in the outdoor dining area and is socially distanced.

Ghost Busters is an American comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harris Ramis who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Aykroyd conceived Ghostbusters as a project for himself and John Belushi. The protagonists would travel through time and space to combat a host of demonic and supernatural threats. Ghostbusters was released on June 8, 1984, to critical acclaim and became a cultural phenomenon and continues to be popular for all.

The Kowloon Drive-In, in conjunction with Xfinity, features a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars.

To reserve, please call (781) 233-0077 or go to the Kowloon’s website at:

www.kowloonrestaurant.com

A full Kowloon menu, featuring Pu pu platters, Saugus Wings, sushi, egg rolls, Seafood Fantasy to Kowloon Steak, along with soft drinks and signature Scorpion bowls, Mai Tais, beer, wine and cocktails, will be available at the outdoor dining, drive-in, turf and car-hop venue.