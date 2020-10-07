MassDOT’s Innovation Series Virtual Webinar Scheduled for October 8

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be hosting a free virtual transportation webinar Thursday, Oct. 8. The webinar is part of a new Innovation Webinar Series being offered by MassDOT, with the support of the UMass Transportation Center at UMass Amherst, to highlight some of the latest innovations in transportation. The series includes a variety of topics related to technology and other innovations including cross-agency collaborations and partnerships.

The following transportation webinars will be offered this week:

•Universities Exploring Community Transportation – Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. This panel will discuss three recent collaborative efforts between academia and transportation that focus on how access to transportation affects the health and quality of life of older adults, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals. In addition, speakers will also highlight how COVID-19 has impacted the way in which they build relationships with communities with transportation needs and the organizations that assist them. The link to register for this webinar can be found at https://tinyurl.com/MassDOTwebinar.

All transportation practitioners from federal, state, regional, and local transportation agencies, transit agencies, academia, and private industry are invited to attend these free sessions.