Castrillion Participates in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

One resident from Revere chose their own route on October 4 for the annual Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Participants are encouraged to walk wherever they choose: around their neighborhood, a local hiking trail, a treadmill, or anywhere else they are comfortable.

Alejandro Castrillon, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in virtual programming during the Walk that aims to recreate the most inspiring elements of Walk day. While the event will not physically bring walkers together along the famed Boston Marathon® course, it will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The event has raised more than $145 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 30+ year history.

“While we can’t see everyone in person this year, we are excited for the virtual programing which will give participants the opportunity to support breakthroughs in cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” said Zack Blackburn, Director of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. “Together, from a safe distance, we will take critical strides in the journey to conquer cancer.”

This year’s event will have a lower fundraising requirement ($100 for adults and $25 for those 12 years old and younger) and everyone will pay just a $5 registration fee. Each walker who registers will receive a bib, and medal and the first 5,000 walkers to register will receive a commemorative Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.