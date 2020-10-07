Condominium Proposal Referred to Zoning Subcommittee

The City Council referred to the Zoning Subcommittee an application from Schiavuzzo ALM Realty, Middleton, seeking permission to demolish a pre-existing non-conforming five-unit structure and build a new four-unit condominium structure in its place.

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso praised the plan.

“We have many properties that have been built up on Temple Street and Douglas Street and they are revitalizing the whole area and they’re making it quite nice,” said Guinasso. “I think this project [79-81 Temple] works hand in hand with what we’re trying to do and accomplish in that area and I’m thankful that these developers are coming in and I’m thankful for their proposal because I think it’s going to be state of the art, they have adequate parking for off-street parking. It meets all the criteria that neighborhoods would want.

“But the most important thing is the aesthetic value to all their properties will be enhanced so much, it’s unbelievable,” concluded Guinasso. The Council’s Zoning Subcommittee will review the proposal at its Oct. 5 meeting